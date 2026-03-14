2,200,165 Shares in Samsara Inc. $IOT Purchased by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,200,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,000. Samsara makes up approximately 4.4% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Samsara by 6,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 953.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 3,202.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 100.0% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 17,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $534,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 573,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,193,420. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $6,827,093.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,112. The trade was a 82.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,903,585 shares of company stock worth $91,712,463. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Samsara Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IOT stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,583.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Further Reading

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