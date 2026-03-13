Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,324 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Upstart worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Upstart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Upstart from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $26.73. 1,091,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.44. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $296.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.54 million. Upstart had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $238,342.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 276,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,903.68. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,481 shares of company stock worth $282,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non?traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real?time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart’s core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

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