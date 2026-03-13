Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,984 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Host Hotels & Resorts News

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.70. 785,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,742,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HST

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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