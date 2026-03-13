Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,984 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Host Hotels & Resorts News
Here are the key news stories impacting Host Hotels & Resorts this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised FY2026 EPS to $2.00 from $1.88, a material lift to next?year profitability expectations that supports a higher earnings trajectory. Zacks Research note — FY2026 upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased the Q2 2026 estimate sharply to $0.61 from $0.53, indicating stronger near?term seasonal demand than previously modeled. Zacks Research note — Q2 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 2026 was raised to $0.47 (from $0.44) and several other quarterly tweaks (Q1 2027 to $0.60, Q3 2026 to $0.34) were upwardly revised — overall improving near?term cadence. Zacks Research note — quarterly upgrades
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks nudged FY2027 to $1.97 (from $1.95) and issued an FY2028 projection of $2.01, signaling analyst confidence in gradual earnings recovery/steady growth beyond FY2026. Zacks Research note — multi?year outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published their FY2028 estimate at $2.01 — helpful for modeling longer?term cash flows but less actionable for near?term price movement. Zacks Research note — FY2028
- Negative Sentiment: One downward tweak: Q3 2027 was trimmed to $0.34 from $0.35, a small deceleration that could temper sentiment around mid?2027 results. Zacks Research note — Q3 2027 cut
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.0%
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on HST
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.
The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.