Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 7,332 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 71.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial set a $142.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $126,179.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,292. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Key Ollie’s Bargain Outlet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ollie’s Bargain Outlet this week:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.98. 415,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,901. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.19 and a 52-week high of $141.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.30. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.81%.The company had revenue of $779.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.