iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 369.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,151,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,234,141. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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