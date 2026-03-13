Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 115,224 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,224 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,331,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,010,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,750,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,237,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,345,000 after purchasing an additional 826,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.2%

HRL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.75. 350,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.510 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation is a global branded foods company primarily engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of value-added, high-quality meat and food products. The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including refrigerated and frozen meats, pantry staples, specialty foods and shelf-stable items. Through manufacturing facilities located across North America and international markets, Hormel Foods supplies retail grocers, foodservice operators, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.

Among its best-known brands, Hormel Foods produces SPAM® canned meats, Jennie-O® turkey products, Skippy® peanut butter and Applegate® natural and organic meats.

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