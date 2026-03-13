Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Issues Earnings Results

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Better Home & Finance’s conference call:

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Better is executing a strategic transformation from direct-to-consumer lending to an AI-native platform, Tinman , and has signed large partnerships (Intuit Credit Karma, NEO, a top?5 non?bank originator, Finance of America) to distribute mortgages and HELOCs at scale.

, and has signed large partnerships (Intuit Credit Karma, NEO, a top?5 non?bank originator, Finance of America) to distribute mortgages and HELOCs at scale. Financial momentum — Q4 2025 funded volume was $1.5B (+56% YoY) and revenue $44M (+77% YoY); FY2025 volume was $4.7B and revenue $165M , with Tinman accounting for >40% of Q4 volume; management targets $1B monthly volume by May 2026 and Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by end of Q3 2026.

(+56% YoY) and revenue (+77% YoY); FY2025 volume was and revenue , with Tinman accounting for >40% of Q4 volume; management targets monthly volume by May 2026 and Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by end of Q3 2026. Product differentiation — launched the first conversational credit decision engine integrated into ChatGPT (decision?ready outputs in ~47 seconds, ~21 days faster origination on average) and has received inbound interest from 40+ financial institutions, opening a new distribution channel.

(decision?ready outputs in ~47 seconds, ~21 days faster origination on average) and has received inbound interest from 40+ financial institutions, opening a new distribution channel. Unit economics and funding initiatives — Better reports ~ $800 cost to process/underwrite/close a loan (AI automates up to 80% of tasks) and is pursuing a tokenized/stablecoin credit facility that management says could lower funding costs by up to 100 bps , improving margins and per?loan economics.

cost to process/underwrite/close a loan (AI automates up to 80% of tasks) and is pursuing a tokenized/stablecoin credit facility that management says could lower funding costs by up to , improving margins and per?loan economics. Execution and scaling risks — enterprise partnerships are lumpy with multi?month to 9–12 month ramps from pilot to full penetration, go?to?market bandwidth and integration timelines are bottlenecks, and near?term scaling depends on financing capacity (cash ~$227M, warehouse capacity ~$575M); results may be non?linear.

Better Home & Finance Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BETR traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 366,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,330. The company has a market capitalization of $526.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.98. Better Home & Finance has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $94.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Better Home & Finance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Paula Tuffin sold 8,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $229,876.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 42,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,102.29. This trade represents a 15.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bhaskar Menon purchased 1,500 shares of Better Home & Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,910. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 33,098 shares of company stock worth $1,263,599 and sold 42,014 shares worth $1,423,039. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BETR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Better Home & Finance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Better Home & Finance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Better Home & Finance by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance during the second quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BETR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BETR

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

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Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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