Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Releases Earnings Results

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Savara Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ SVRA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 524,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.31. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter valued at $50,086,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter worth $35,893,000. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Savara by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 8,884,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after buying an additional 5,626,624 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,496,000. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,539,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

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