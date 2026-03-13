ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock Price Down 7.8% After Analyst Downgrade

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.8% on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ServiceTitan traded as low as $69.75 and last traded at $69.74. 1,196,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,526,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.65.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

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Insider Activity at ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan News Summary

In other ServiceTitan news, CFO David Sherry sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $76,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 330,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,215,552.40. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $176,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 89,571 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,826.30. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,383. Company insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat Wall Street on revenue and adjusted EPS and management provided quarterly and fiscal?year revenue guidance that was in line with or slightly above consensus — this supports the growth thesis and helped initial investor optimism. Press Release

Q4 results beat Wall Street on revenue and adjusted EPS and management provided quarterly and fiscal?year revenue guidance that was in line with or slightly above consensus — this supports the growth thesis and helped initial investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Operational metrics showed topline growth (+21% YoY) and improving gross profit and operating cash flow, which some investors view as evidence of improving unit economics despite GAAP losses. Zacks

Operational metrics showed topline growth (+21% YoY) and improving gross profit and operating cash flow, which some investors view as evidence of improving unit economics despite GAAP losses. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target (from $130 to $135) and kept a buy rating, and several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight stances — these endorsements provide counterweight to cuts and signal continued analyst conviction in long?term upside. Benzinga

TD Cowen raised its price target (from $130 to $135) and kept a buy rating, and several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight stances — these endorsements provide counterweight to cuts and signal continued analyst conviction in long?term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Company appointed a new Chief Technology & Product Officer to lead AI?first product work — positive for roadmap but a longer?term catalyst rather than an immediate stock mover. GlobeNewswire

Company appointed a new Chief Technology & Product Officer to lead AI?first product work — positive for roadmap but a longer?term catalyst rather than an immediate stock mover. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity is busy but mixed: several firms reiterated buy/overweight ratings even as many trimmed targets — that reduces outright sell pressure but increases uncertainty about near?term valuation. Benzinga

Analyst activity is busy but mixed: several firms reiterated buy/overweight ratings even as many trimmed targets — that reduces outright sell pressure but increases uncertainty about near?term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Multiple prominent analysts cut price targets (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BMO, Needham, BTIG, KeyCorp, Stifel), which likely pressured the stock by lowering short?term upside expectations even where ratings stayed positive. Benzinga

Multiple prominent analysts cut price targets (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BMO, Needham, BTIG, KeyCorp, Stifel), which likely pressured the stock by lowering short?term upside expectations even where ratings stayed positive. Negative Sentiment: Quiver and other sources highlighted continued GAAP losses and heavy insider selling (multiple execs and early investors have been net sellers), which raises governance/lockup concerns and likely amplified the selloff. Quiver Quantitative

Quiver and other sources highlighted continued GAAP losses and heavy insider selling (multiple execs and early investors have been net sellers), which raises governance/lockup concerns and likely amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction suggests investors focused on mixed message between adjusted (positive) and GAAP (loss) figures and on lowered analyst targets, producing downward pressure on the share price today. Earnings Release

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of -0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $253.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.47 million. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 23.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceTitan

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ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

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