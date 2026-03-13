BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 67,916 shares, an increase of 277.2% from the February 12th total of 18,004 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,611 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,611 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Indivisible Partners bought a new position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

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BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAXX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,791. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

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The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities. TAXX was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

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