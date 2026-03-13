Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Up 56.5% in February

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2026

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTKGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,069 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the February 12th total of 3,878 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,959 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,959 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SOTK shares. Truist Financial set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sono-Tek in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut Sono-Tek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOTK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Sono-Tek by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 43,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 24,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sono-Tek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOTK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,177. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $5.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of -0.32.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation is a specialized equipment manufacturer that designs, develops and sells ultrasonic spray coating systems for precision fluid delivery. The company’s core technology uses high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations to generate fine, uniform droplets that can be applied to a broad range of substrates with minimal waste and high accuracy. This method enables precise control over coating thickness, distribution and material usage, making it well suited to applications requiring micro-scale deposition and tight process tolerances.

The company’s product portfolio includes bench-top research and development stations, pilot-scale units and full production systems.

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