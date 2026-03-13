Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Up 56.5% in February

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,069 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the February 12th total of 3,878 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,959 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,959 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SOTK shares. Truist Financial set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sono-Tek in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut Sono-Tek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sono-Tek Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Sono-Tek by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 43,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 24,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SOTK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,177. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $5.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of -0.32.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation is a specialized equipment manufacturer that designs, develops and sells ultrasonic spray coating systems for precision fluid delivery. The company’s core technology uses high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations to generate fine, uniform droplets that can be applied to a broad range of substrates with minimal waste and high accuracy. This method enables precise control over coating thickness, distribution and material usage, making it well suited to applications requiring micro-scale deposition and tight process tolerances.

The company’s product portfolio includes bench-top research and development stations, pilot-scale units and full production systems.

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