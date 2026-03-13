iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Down 41.8% in February

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 57,826 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the February 12th total of 99,363 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,397 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,397 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SUSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 190,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0941 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index. SUSB was launched on Jul 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
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