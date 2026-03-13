iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Down 41.8% in February

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 57,826 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the February 12th total of 99,363 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,397 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,397 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SUSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 190,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

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iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0941 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 389,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 43,796 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Finally, Exchange Bank raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

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The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index. SUSB was launched on Jul 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

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