SURO Capital (SSSS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SURO Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS):

3/12/2026 – SURO Capital had its price target raised by Citizens Jmp from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – SURO Capital had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – SURO Capital had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $10.50 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – SURO Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

SURO Capital Corp (NASDAQ: SSSS) is a closed-end management investment company that operates as a business development company (BDC). Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, SURO Capital provides capital solutions to lower middle-market companies across a range of industries. As a BDC, the company is governed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 and focuses on offering debt and equity financing to privately held businesses that may have limited access to traditional bank lending.

The firm’s primary business activities include originating and managing a diversified portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans, unsecured loans, unitranche debt, and equity co-investments.

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