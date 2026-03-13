Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Down 7.6% – What’s Next?

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $98.87 and last traded at $96.5310. 108,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 663,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HLNE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 target price on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

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Hamilton Lane Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.39.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $198.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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