Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $9.67. Voestalpine shares last traded at $9.6850, with a volume of 1,654 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLPNY shares. UBS Group raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voestalpine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Voestalpine Stock Down 0.3%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Voestalpine had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Voestalpine AG will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

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Voestalpine AG is a leading steel-based technology and capital goods group headquartered in Linz, Austria. The company specializes in the production of high-quality steel and sophisticated components for a range of industries, including automotive, railway systems, aerospace, energy, and construction. It operates across all major processing steps in steel production, from raw?material processing and steelmaking to downstream activities such as coating, processing, and assembly.

Voestalpine’s portfolio is organized into several business divisions.

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