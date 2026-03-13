Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James Financial from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.88.

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Bird Construction Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of BDT traded up C$1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 396,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,563. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$17.52 and a 52 week high of C$34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.96.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 2.72%.The firm had revenue of C$877.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

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Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

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