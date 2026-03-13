CAE (TSE:CAE) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$49.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$38.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on CAE from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$50.00 price target on CAE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.70.

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CAE Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of CAE stock traded up C$0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,763. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.18. CAE has a 12 month low of C$28.98 and a 12 month high of C$47.65.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. CAE had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.73%.

CAE Company Profile

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CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations.

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