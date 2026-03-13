North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NOA. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of North American Construction Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$28.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.63.

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North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up C$1.50 on Friday, hitting C$18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,330. The company has a market capitalization of C$523.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$16.45 and a 1 year high of C$25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.25.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$305.58 million during the quarter. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

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North American Construction Group Ltd is Canada’s provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. The company has provided services to the oil, natural gas and resource companies.

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