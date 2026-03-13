Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at TD Securities

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 37.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm set a C$40.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Strathcona Resources from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.25.

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Strathcona Resources Stock Up 0.6%

About Strathcona Resources

Shares of SCR traded up C$0.22 on Friday, reaching C$39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 207,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,279. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.74. Strathcona Resources has a 12-month low of C$22.75 and a 12-month high of C$45.09.

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Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan. Its Saskatchewan thermal properties rely on the same steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) processes as its Cold Lake Thermal properties.

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