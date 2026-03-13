iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 766,539 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 624,682 shares.The stock last traded at $106.97 and had previously closed at $107.00.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.85.

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Institutional Trading of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the short-term investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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