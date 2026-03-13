Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $14.00. Ono Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.02.

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Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Ono Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.58 million.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., founded in 1717 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a research?based pharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development and marketing of innovative therapies. With origins as a traditional pharmacy, Ono has grown into a global biopharmaceutical entity focused on delivering new treatment options across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and antiviral diseases. The company conducts comprehensive research programs spanning early drug discovery through to clinical development.

One of Ono’s most recognized products is the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, marketed in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb under the trade name Opdivo.

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