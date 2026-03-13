Mark Braund Purchases 308 Shares of REACT Group (LON:REAT) Stock

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) insider Mark Braund acquired 308 shares of REACT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 per share, for a total transaction of £150.92.

Mark Braund also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 10th, Mark Braund purchased 5,470 shares of REACT Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,060 per share, for a total transaction of £276,782.

On Monday, December 22nd, Mark Braund sold 200,000 shares of REACT Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50, for a total transaction of £100,000.

REACT Group Price Performance

REAT stock traded down GBX 1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 46.68. 43,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,354. REACT Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 45 and a 52 week high of GBX 74. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About REACT Group

REACT Group ( LON:REAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 13.02 EPS for the quarter. REACT Group had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that REACT Group PLC will post 7.7109602 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

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