Beauty Health’s (SKIN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.60 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

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Beauty Health Stock Performance

Beauty Health stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 1,630,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,203. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Beauty Health has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $160.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.07 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Beauty Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and EPS came in ahead of some street estimates — revenue $82.4M (beat consensus) and EPS of ($0.06) that compared favorably to the company’s prior-year loss; management highlighted improving utilization of its installed Hydrafacial base and innovation initiatives as drivers for growth. Press Release

Q4 revenue and EPS came in ahead of some street estimates — revenue $82.4M (beat consensus) and EPS of ($0.06) that compared favorably to the company’s prior-year loss; management highlighted improving utilization of its installed Hydrafacial base and innovation initiatives as drivers for growth. Positive Sentiment: Management set FY2026 revenue guidance of $285M–$305M while emphasizing installed-base utilization and new product innovation — a clear signal the company expects revenue growth driven by equipment attach, consumables and services. Article: Revenue Target

Management set FY2026 revenue guidance of $285M–$305M while emphasizing installed-base utilization and new product innovation — a clear signal the company expects revenue growth driven by equipment attach, consumables and services. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings call and released the transcript/slide deck; details on cadence of new product rollouts and install-base monetization will be important to monitor for execution risk and timing. Earnings Transcript

Management hosted an earnings call and released the transcript/slide deck; details on cadence of new product rollouts and install-base monetization will be important to monitor for execution risk and timing. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $63M–$68M was slightly below consensus (~$68.6M), and FY revenue midpoint (~$295M) is modestly under some analyst expectations — a conservative near-term guide that can temper upside. Earnings Call Transcript

Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $63M–$68M was slightly below consensus (~$68.6M), and FY revenue midpoint (~$295M) is modestly under some analyst expectations — a conservative near-term guide that can temper upside. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains weak: the company reported a small operating profit but a net loss and lower cash year-over-year; leverage metrics remain elevated — these fundamentals keep the risk profile higher for equity holders. QuiverQuant Summary

About Beauty Health

(Get Free Report)

Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a U.S.-based consumer wellness and beauty enterprise that integrates device-based and product-based offerings across skin, body and hair wellness categories. The company operates a portfolio of established brands that blend professional and at-home solutions, focusing on innovative formulations and technologies to address a range of beauty and self-care needs. Through its proprietary e-commerce platforms and strategic retail partnerships, Beauty Health seeks to deliver premium experiences and tangible results to a global customer base.

Beauty Health’s brand portfolio includes Sol de Janeiro, known for its award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum Cream body care collection; Elemis, a U.K.-originated professional skin care line distributed in spas and skincare clinics; NuFACE and Dermaflash, two at-home beauty device brands specializing in microcurrent facial toning and gentle exfoliation respectively; and Nutrafol, a legal-strength hair wellness supplement clinically designed to support hair growth.

Further Reading

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