Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Grows By 252.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 49,737 shares, a growth of 252.0% from the February 12th total of 14,128 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

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Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSCH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. 2,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,300. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $46.58.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing healthcare-related products and services, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical technology and supplies, and facilities.

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