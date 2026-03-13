GEODNET Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $359.41 Thousand (GEOD)

GEODNET (GEOD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. GEODNET has a total market cap of $54.68 million and approximately $359.41 thousand worth of GEODNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GEODNET token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GEODNET has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GEODNET alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About GEODNET

GEODNET launched on September 18th, 2021. GEODNET’s total supply is 976,569,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,777,944 tokens. The Reddit community for GEODNET is https://reddit.com/r/geodnet_/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GEODNET is medium.com/geodnet. The official website for GEODNET is www.geodnet.com. GEODNET’s official Twitter account is @geodnet.

Buying and Selling GEODNET

According to CryptoCompare, “GEODNET (GEOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. GEODNET has a current supply of 976,569,568 with 438,777,945 in circulation. The last known price of GEODNET is 0.12422026 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $383,871.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geodnet.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GEODNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GEODNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GEODNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GEODNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GEODNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.