Mantle (MNT) Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges

Mantle (MNT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Mantle has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mantle has a total market cap of $2.38 billion and $46.82 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mantle token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,277,944,055 tokens. Mantle’s official website is group.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is group.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @mantle_official.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.889999 with 3,277,944,055.53684 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.6942247 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $31,025,950.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://group.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

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