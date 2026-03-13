SolvBTC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $172.51 Thousand (SOLVBTC)

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. SolvBTC has a market cap of $1.50 trillion and approximately $172.51 thousand worth of SolvBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SolvBTC has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One SolvBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SolvBTC Profile

SolvBTC launched on April 30th, 2021. SolvBTC’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. SolvBTC’s official Twitter account is @solvprotocol. The official website for SolvBTC is solv.finance.

SolvBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SolvBTC (SolvBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SolvBTC has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 6,454.26806897 in circulation. The last known price of SolvBTC is 69,544.23031196 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $391,014.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solv.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolvBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolvBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolvBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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