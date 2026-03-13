Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRSH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MRSH traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.24. 199,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.37 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRSH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $213.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.