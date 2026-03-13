Rodrigo Brumana Sells 1,159 Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CFO Rodrigo Brumana sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $11,879.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,955. The trade was a 27.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rodrigo Brumana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Tuesday, February 10th, Rodrigo Brumana sold 510 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $5,380.50.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Rodrigo Brumana sold 523 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $7,756.09.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,763,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,279,824. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $20.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,488,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,790,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after buying an additional 390,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,812,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,731,000 after buying an additional 512,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,370,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after buying an additional 271,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 41.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,192,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,412 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JOBY

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.