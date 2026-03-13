Rodrigo Brumana Sells 1,159 Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CFO Rodrigo Brumana sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $11,879.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,955. The trade was a 27.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Rodrigo Brumana also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Rodrigo Brumana sold 510 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $5,380.50.
- On Tuesday, January 13th, Rodrigo Brumana sold 523 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $7,756.09.
Joby Aviation Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JOBY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,763,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,279,824. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $20.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,488,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,790,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after buying an additional 390,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,812,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,731,000 after buying an additional 512,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,370,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after buying an additional 271,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 41.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,192,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,412 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Joby Aviation News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major certification progress — Joby began flight testing its first FAA?conforming aircraft as part of the Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) process, moving the company from prototype testing toward formal FAA evaluation for commercial operations. This materially de?risks the certification pathway if testing proceeds smoothly. Joby’s First FAA-Conforming Aircraft Takes Flight
- Positive Sentiment: First production air?taxi flown — Joby reported the maiden flight of its first production-model electric air taxi, a key step toward TIA and eventual type certification. This supports the company’s timeline for early commercial operations. Joby’s first production model takes off
- Positive Sentiment: Federal pilot programs & launch runway — Joby was selected for the DOT/FAA Advanced Air Mobility pilot (eIPP), enabling early operations across multiple states; company statements and local reports say U.S. air?taxi service could begin in the coming months. These help shorten commercial ramp risk if operations scale as planned. Joby Aviation Joins Federal eIPP
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest — ARK Invest increased its JOBY position amid the FAA/DOT developments, signaling conviction from an active thematic investor. Cathie Wood Bets On Joby
- Neutral Sentiment: Long?term market case highlighted — commentary and longer?term bull notes (e.g., market size estimates and optionality across mobility/defense) underscore upside if Joby commercializes, but those are conditional on certification and scale. Could This Aviation Stock Turn $1,000 Into $100,000?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix — coverage remains split with several cautious price targets and a consensus “Reduce”; that keeps near?term sell pressure possible despite long?term optionality. MarketBeat analyst roundup
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/competitive friction — rival Archer filed/updated a countersuit alleging undisclosed China ties and related claims; the dispute raises potential supply?chain, regulatory and reputational risks that can sap investor confidence. Context on disputes
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — multiple senior executives (including the CEO and other officers) disclosed sales over the last two days. While amounts are small relative to total holdings, clustered sales often trigger short?term selling and investor caution. SEC insider sale filings
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation pressure — the stock is trading below its 50? and 200?day moving averages and faces a consensus average target below some prior highs, making it vulnerable to momentum?driven declines despite positive operational headlines. Joby stock data
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.81.
Check Out Our Latest Report on JOBY
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.
The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.
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