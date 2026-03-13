Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $244.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays set a $227.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.70.

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Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.79. 212,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,574. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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