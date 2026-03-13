Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock Price

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PD. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PD

PagerDuty Trading Down 3.8%

PD stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 2,651,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,337. PagerDuty has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.96 million. PagerDuty had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. PagerDuty has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.230-1.280 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In related news, Director Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 266,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $3,560,004.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,389,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,902,027.75. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,593,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,407 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,577 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $15,946,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $13,710,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $13,271,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting PagerDuty

Here are the key news stories impacting PagerDuty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat analyst estimates, delivering $0.29 per share vs. consensus ~$0.24, and revenue modestly beat/roughly met expectations — a near?term proof point for profitability momentum. Read More.

Q4 EPS beat analyst estimates, delivering $0.29 per share vs. consensus ~$0.24, and revenue modestly beat/roughly met expectations — a near?term proof point for profitability momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised EPS guidance materially for FY?2027 (EPS $1.230–1.280 vs. consensus ~0.85), and Q1 EPS guide also topped estimates — indicating confidence in margin expansion and continued path to GAAP profitability. Read More.

Management raised EPS guidance materially for FY?2027 (EPS $1.230–1.280 vs. consensus ~0.85), and Q1 EPS guide also topped estimates — indicating confidence in margin expansion and continued path to GAAP profitability. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst support remains: TD Cowen reiterated a Buy, highlighting early signs of growth reacceleration from a usage?based transition and potential AI?driven upside — a positive tail?risk if execution accelerates. Read More.

Analyst support remains: TD Cowen reiterated a Buy, highlighting early signs of growth reacceleration from a usage?based transition and potential AI?driven upside — a positive tail?risk if execution accelerates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product/market development: PagerDuty expanded its AI integration ecosystem and rolled out the Spring 2026 Operations Cloud updates, strengthening its positioning in AI?first operations — longer?term strategic positive if adoption follows. Read More.

Product/market development: PagerDuty expanded its AI integration ecosystem and rolled out the Spring 2026 Operations Cloud updates, strengthening its positioning in AI?first operations — longer?term strategic positive if adoption follows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance disappointed — FY revenue guide ($488.5M–$496.5M) and Q1 revenue guide ($118M–$120M) came in below consensus, creating uncertainty about near?term top?line growth and triggering the biggest negative reaction. Read More.

Revenue guidance disappointed — FY revenue guide ($488.5M–$496.5M) and Q1 revenue guide ($118M–$120M) came in below consensus, creating uncertainty about near?term top?line growth and triggering the biggest negative reaction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational and cash?flow signals were mixed: reports flagged narrower operating profit, weaker operating cash flow and lower cash balances vs. a year ago — factors that amplify investor sensitivity to the revenue miss. Read More.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.