Yala (YU) Trading Down 40% Over Last Week

Yala (YU) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Yala has traded 40% lower against the US dollar. One Yala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Yala has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $2.90 worth of Yala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Yala Profile

Yala launched on May 15th, 2025. Yala’s total supply is 28,724,951 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. Yala’s official Twitter account is @yalaorg. The official website for Yala is yala.org.

Buying and Selling Yala

According to CryptoCompare, “Yala (YU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yala has a current supply of 28,724,951.13689101 with 83,259,719.70438857 in circulation. The last known price of Yala is 0.18825295 USD and is down -23.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yala.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yala using one of the exchanges listed above.

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