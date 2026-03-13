Comparing Qualigen Therapeutics (AIXC) and Its Competitors

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIXC – Get Free Report) is one of 450 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Qualigen Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qualigen Therapeutics N/A -$6.26 million -0.15 Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors $432.51 million -$67.33 million -12.08

Qualigen Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Qualigen Therapeutics. Qualigen Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.2% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualigen Therapeutics N/A N/A -52.57% Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors -2,683.22% -366.86% -43.27%

Volatility & Risk

Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualigen Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 5.82, indicating that their average share price is 482% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qualigen Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualigen Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors 4919 9984 15999 377 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.35%. Given Qualigen Therapeutics’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qualigen Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Qualigen Therapeutics peers beat Qualigen Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

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Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient’s blood. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

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