Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 2,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in DoorDash by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 74.3% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

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DoorDash Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,367. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.48. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.40 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.59, for a total transaction of $3,068,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at $178,838,256.70. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $9,491,144.10. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,409 shares of company stock worth $45,332,298. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $251.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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