EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $9.06. EverCommerce shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 76,942 shares traded.
The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $151.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
EverCommerce News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting EverCommerce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Product/AI progress: EverCommerce is pushing its AI pivot — EverHealth launched EverHealth Scribe (AI notes for DrChrono EHR) and announced a new CarePilot partnership, which support longer?term growth hopes tied to AI SaaS upsell and cross?sell opportunities. Why EverCommerce’s Latest Update Was an Insider Sale, Not an Operating Shift
- Positive Sentiment: Margin improvement: The company reported a sharp gross?profit increase (Quiver cites a +155% swing), signalling improving unit economics even as top?line dynamics remain mixed. EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Headline Q4 results: EverCommerce reported revenue of ~$151.2M and EPS of $0.03 for Q4 2025; revenue was roughly in line with some analyst views but EPS missed several expectations. Investors will dig into segment trends on the conference call/slide deck. Earnings Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: EPS and estimate misses: Reported EPS ($0.03) missed consensus cited by Zacks/other outlets ($0.04 and in some models higher), prompting downside pressure. EverCommerce (EVCM) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance below street: FY?2026 revenue was guided to $612M–$632M (vs. ~$620.7M consensus) and Q1 revenue guidance ($145.5M–$148.5M) came in below the ~$151M Q1 consensus — a clear short?term negative catalyst. Earnings and Guidance Details
- Negative Sentiment: Cash flow, leverage and institutional selling: Operating cash flow declined materially year?over?year and the company carries sizable liabilities; large institutional reductions and repeated insider sales by the CEO add selling pressure. Quiver Quant Coverage (financials, insider & institutional activity)
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on EVCM
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $75,661.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,554,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,785,231.55. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $60,850.00. Following the sale, the president owned 1,984,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,156,731.97. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,197 shares of company stock worth $3,836,391. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of EverCommerce
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in EverCommerce by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 118.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EverCommerce by 19.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in EverCommerce by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Trading Down 11.6%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,063.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.
The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.
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