EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $9.06. EverCommerce shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 76,942 shares traded.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $151.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting EverCommerce this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Read Our Latest Report on EVCM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $75,661.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,554,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,785,231.55. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $60,850.00. Following the sale, the president owned 1,984,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,156,731.97. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,197 shares of company stock worth $3,836,391. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in EverCommerce by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 118.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EverCommerce by 19.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in EverCommerce by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Trading Down 11.6%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,063.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.