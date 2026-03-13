Short Interest in Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Decreases By 72.7%

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 38,555 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the February 12th total of 141,191 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,206,049 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,206,049 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Interactive Strength Price Performance

Shares of TRNR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. 20,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,301. The company has a market cap of $797,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.54. Interactive Strength has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $148.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRNR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Interactive Strength in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group set a $22.50 price target on shares of Interactive Strength in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Strength to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Strength presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

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Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. It also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online.

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