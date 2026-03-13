Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Decreases By 75.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,284 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the February 12th total of 41,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 123,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period.

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Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,053. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0488 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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