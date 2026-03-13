Short Interest in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI) Drops By 71.8%

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 95,216 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the February 12th total of 338,188 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,834 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,834 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF by 55.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 249,468 shares during the period. United Community Bank bought a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter.

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AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1%

TAFI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. 12,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,736. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30.

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

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The Ab Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment-grade municipal bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than three years. TAFI was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by AB Funds.

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