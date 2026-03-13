Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Benchmark

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GAMB. Loop Capital set a $8.50 price target on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Truist Financial set a $5.00 target price on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Thursday. Glj Research set a $7.50 price target on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure decreased their price target on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

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Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of GAMB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.25. 354,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,454. The company has a market capitalization of $151.85 million, a PE ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.06 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 37.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 21,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 3,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

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Gambling.com Group is a digital performance marketing company specializing in the online gambling industry. Through a diversified portfolio of affiliate websites, the company generates leads and traffic for operators in segments such as sports betting, online casino, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports. Its platforms offer in-depth reviews, expert guides, comparison tools and editorial content designed to help players make informed choices and drive conversions for partner brands.

The group’s service offerings include search engine optimization, pay-per-click campaigns, display advertising, email marketing and social media management.

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