Guggenheim Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Price

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Guggenheim from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of off?the?shelf, allogeneic gamma delta (??) T cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company’s proprietary platform enables the genetic engineering of ?? T cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and other molecular modifications to enhance tumor targeting, expansion, and persistence. By leveraging the innate tumor-recognition properties of ?? T cells, Adicet seeks to overcome the manufacturing and safety challenges associated with autologous cell therapies.
Adicet’s lead product candidate, ADI-001, is a CAR?engineered allogeneic ?? T cell therapy directed against CD20 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.
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