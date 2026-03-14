HSBC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 474,798 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 19,423% compared to the typical volume of 2,432 call options.

Key Headlines Impacting HSBC

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

Get HSBC alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,141,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 101.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,810,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,311,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,113,000 after buying an additional 168,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HSBC by 237.0% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 170,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 120,110 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Stock Down 4.8%

HSBC stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. HSBC has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $94.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.23). HSBC had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSBC. Zacks Research lowered shares of HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HSBC

About HSBC

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world’s largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.