Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 54594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.

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Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 71,450.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

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The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

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