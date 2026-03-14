Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 54594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2%
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
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