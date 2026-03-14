McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.03 and last traded at $59.4860, with a volume of 450088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MKC shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $3,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 296,992 shares in the company, valued at $21,273,536.96. This trade represents a 14.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $335,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,775.64. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 161.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private?label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

Further Reading

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