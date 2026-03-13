PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $10.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. PagerDuty traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $7.2360, with a volume of 1822272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

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Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

PagerDuty News Roundup

In other PagerDuty news, Director Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 266,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $3,560,004.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,389,665 shares in the company, valued at $31,902,027.75. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting PagerDuty this week:

Positive Sentiment: EPS beat, margin expansion and ambitious EPS guidance — PagerDuty reported a Q4 EPS beat and highlighted FY2027 EPS guidance (1.23–1.28) well above consensus, and management flagged expanded non?GAAP margins and the company’s first GAAP profitable year, supporting profitability re-rating. Zacks: PagerDuty Beats Q4

EPS beat, margin expansion and ambitious EPS guidance — PagerDuty reported a Q4 EPS beat and highlighted FY2027 EPS guidance (1.23–1.28) well above consensus, and management flagged expanded non?GAAP margins and the company’s first GAAP profitable year, supporting profitability re-rating. Positive Sentiment: Analyst conviction on AI / usage-based upside — TD Cowen reiterated a Buy, citing the company’s usage?based transition, early signs of growth reacceleration and underappreciated AI-driven upside that could lift long?term multiples. TipRanks: TD Cowen Buy

Analyst conviction on AI / usage-based upside — TD Cowen reiterated a Buy, citing the company’s usage?based transition, early signs of growth reacceleration and underappreciated AI-driven upside that could lift long?term multiples. Positive Sentiment: Product/AI roadmap progress — PagerDuty expanded its AI ecosystem and rolled out Spring 2026 platform updates to support autonomous operations and AI agents, strengthening its strategic positioning in AI?first operations. BusinessWire: AI Ecosystem Expansion

Product/AI roadmap progress — PagerDuty expanded its AI ecosystem and rolled out Spring 2026 platform updates to support autonomous operations and AI agents, strengthening its strategic positioning in AI?first operations. Neutral Sentiment: Official results and materials are available — The company posted its Q4 press release, slide deck and call transcript for investors to review detailed metrics. These show mixed signals across top line, margins and cash flow. Quarterly Press Release / Slide Deck

Official results and materials are available — The company posted its Q4 press release, slide deck and call transcript for investors to review detailed metrics. These show mixed signals across top line, margins and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance below Street — PagerDuty set FY2027 revenue guidance ($488.5M–$496.5M) and Q1 revenue guidance ($118M–$120M) below consensus, which outweighed the EPS beats and prompted investor concern about near?term top?line reacceleration. Investing.com: Stock Tumbles on Weak Revenue Outlook

Revenue guidance below Street — PagerDuty set FY2027 revenue guidance ($488.5M–$496.5M) and Q1 revenue guidance ($118M–$120M) below consensus, which outweighed the EPS beats and prompted investor concern about near?term top?line reacceleration. Negative Sentiment: Market focused on cash?flow and metric inconsistencies — Third?party summaries flagged weaker operating cash flow, lower cash on hand versus prior year and some profitability metric variability, amplifying the sell?off after hours. QuiverQuant: Stock Falls, Cash?Flow Notes

Market focused on cash?flow and metric inconsistencies — Third?party summaries flagged weaker operating cash flow, lower cash on hand versus prior year and some profitability metric variability, amplifying the sell?off after hours. Negative Sentiment: Shares reacted negatively after hours — Despite the mixed fundamental picture (EPS beat, margin progress, AI product wins), investors sold shares on the weaker revenue outlook, driving a notable post?earnings decline. Yahoo Finance: Stock Drops After Q4

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,593,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,407 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 333.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,577 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,946,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,710,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $13,271,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Trading Up 0.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.96 million. PagerDuty had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. PagerDuty has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.230-1.280 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

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