Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,818,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,430 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $108,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 292,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 639,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 52,052 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,345,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,544,000 after acquiring an additional 133,977 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 43,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the period.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of VEA opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $70.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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