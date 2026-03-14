Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 9,735 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $133.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $167.04.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.