Independent Franchise Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 3,196,127 Gartner, Inc. $IT

Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,196,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,166,000. Gartner comprises about 5.5% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1,130.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Gartner by 1,284.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Gartner Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $464.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 102.20% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 price objective on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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