Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1,206.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.6% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,980,614,000 after buying an additional 168,171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,401,448,000 after acquiring an additional 541,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,805,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,353,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,158 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,516,692,000 after acquiring an additional 544,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $338.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.