Diligent Investors LLC Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 86.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after buying an additional 121,853 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,594,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,514,000 after acquiring an additional 452,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

BIL stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.55. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.26 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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