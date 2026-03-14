The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

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More Home Depot News

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $338.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.81. The stock has a market cap of $337.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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